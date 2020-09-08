BLM Won't Accept The Truth

The violent crime rate for black folks is so high because Democrat-run cities have created a sociological economic nightmare for black Americans for decades.

Meanwhile, an accepted genocide of black babies is decimating the numbers of black Americans by roughly 250 black babies every day.

The left ignores with a visceral stupidity the fact that the current President has lowered the black unemployment rate to historic levels and increased economic opportunity even in the oppressive Democrat-held cities the rage is generated from.

Instead, this modern black civil rights movement against police brutality has been hijacked by white Marxists posing as their saviors, harboring a skewed message of hate, paranoia, and demoralization that is terrifying the rest of America smack dab in the middle of an election year.

