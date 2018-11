Breaking! A new video from Project Veritas has just been released!

James O’Keefe joins Alex to discuss the undercover footage of members from the Beto O’Rourke campaign claiming they use funds to support the illegal caravan heading towards the border.

Watch Owen Shroyer talk to Texans about the undercover Veritas video below:

Live On UT Campus: Do Students Care About Neto’s Campaign Violations?