Blogger Rats Out Source to Aid Mueller Witch Hunt, Media Cheers Her Breaching All Journalistic Codes

Marcy Wheeler, a liberal suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome who runs the Empty Wheel blog, ratted out a source to the FBI to aid Robert Mueller’s witch hunt.

Disgusting rationalization of a fake “reporter” turning in a source to FBI. Marcy Wheeler started out as a partisan on Daily Kos and never changed. The left today is led by the FBI and the Deep State. This is just more evidence of that. https://t.co/QdwnVMpfcw — Justin Raimondo (@JustinRaimondo) July 8, 2018

Margaret Sullivan, a propagandist who works for the world’s richest man at the Washington Post, wrote up a glowing piece on Sunday portraying her as a hero.

Part of a pattern on the part of the anti-Trump fanatics in the media. Latest example: Marcy Wheeler, aka @emptywheel. And look at how the WaPo justifies her betrayal of her source: https://t.co/LWNQu7l93v https://t.co/jqPl5RQIQQ — Justin Raimondo (@JustinRaimondo) July 9, 2018

Wheeler said she decided to rat her source out because Trump decided to pursue the foreign policy he campaigned on, which in her deranged mind she viewed as evidence of a Russkie conspiracy.

This is really disgusting. What aroused Marcy Wheeler’s suspicion and caused her to out a source to the FBI? That Trump actually was going to move forward on one of his campaign promises and end US involvement in Syria. pic.twitter.com/W9dq6rsE4V — Left I on the News (@leftiblog) July 8, 2018

From The Washington Post, “Blogger broke a cardinal rule of journalism by revealing source to FBI. Here’s why.”:

What exactly did the source do to deserve outing to the FBI, in her view? Wheeler is circumspect in describing that. Her blog post centers on a text message she says she got from the source on Nov. 9, 2016 – about 14 hours after the polls closed – predicting that Michael Flynn, who would be Trump’s appointee for national security adviser, would be meeting with “Team Al-Assad” within 48 hours.Russia has been perhaps the Assad regime’s staunchest ally. As she noted: “The substance of the text – that the Trump team started focusing on Syria right after the election – has been corroborated and tied to their discussions with Russia at least twice since then.” Wheeler won’t say when she went to the FBI other than that it was in 2017. In December 2017, Flynn flipped, pleading guilty to one count of lying to the FBI about his contact with the Russian government during the presidential transition; Trump had fired him in February.

This is literally the exact foreign policy Trump campaigned on.

Had she followed the news she would have known Trump’s stated foreign policy agenda on Syria was always to let Putin and Assad risk their own blood and treasure to kill ISIS and restore order to the region.

Trump gave Putin the go-ahead to bomb the s**t out of ISIS and the rebel terrorists just hours after being elected.

Sullivan never points this out to her readers.

Allowing Putin and Assad to defeat ISIS and the CIA-backed rebel terrorists in Syria is one of the best decisions Trump has made and one of the reasons I voted for him and told others to do the same months before the election.

Sullivan goes on to lend credence to Wheeler’s insane conspiracy theory that the Russkies are going to kill her for outing this source (who they don’t name but say will likely soon be publicly known):

“If something happens to me – if someone releases stolen information about me or knocks me off tomorrow – everyone will now know why and who likely did it,” she wrote. Overly dramatic? Not really. The Russians do have a penchant for disposing of people they find threatening.

Sullivan, who it goes without saying no source should ever trust, went on to paint Wheeler as a hero for breaching all journalistic codes:

In their reporting, journalists talk to criminals all the time and don’t turn them in. Reporters aren’t an arm of law enforcement. They properly resist subpoenas and fight like hell not to share their notes or what they know because doing so would compromise their independence and their ability to do their work in the future. Wheeler knows all that – and believes in it. But she still came forward, not because of a subpoena but because of a conscience. As Drezner told me, “She would not do this on a whim.” And as Wheeler put it, “I believe this is one of those cases where it’s important to hold a source accountable for his actions.” Without knowing all the details, it’s hard to judge whether she was right. But it’s not hard to see that her decision was a careful and principled one.

Actually, it’s really easy to see her decision was extremely irrational and borderline insane.