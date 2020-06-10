Blogging Platform Bans Writer For Listing Corporations That Defended Rioters

An independent blogger has been banned from the Medium platform after she complied a list of corporations that have gone ‘woke’, glommed onto black lives matter activism and defended ‘protests’ that led to looting and rioting.

Medium banned conservative writer Ashley Goldenberg, who goes by the moniker ‘Communism Kills’.

My Medium account was just suspended because of the list I’ve been creating of companies support Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and the rioters. pic.twitter.com/2VVkHjt0io — Ashley Rae Groypenberg (@Communism_Kills) June 8, 2020

Medium sent an email to Goldenberg, informing her that she had violated the site’s rules against “hate speech, disinformation, and targeted harassment.”

Here’s what happens when you try to view the list I created. pic.twitter.com/gdfd3Z0nWr — Ashley Rae Groypenberg (@Communism_Kills) June 8, 2020

“Medium’s decision to take down my post — and my account — is obviously a politically-motivated one,” Goldenberg said in response.

“I wrote about large, powerful companies that support the Black Lives Matter movement to demonstrate that America is not the white supremacist country that the protesters are claiming it is. That’s not hate speech, disinformation, or harassment.” she added.

“Meanwhile, on the same day Medium took down my account, the headline ‘CEOs Need to Treat Racism Like the Pandemic it is: How to reimagine companies in the era of Black Lives Matter‘ was featured on my [Medium] homepage,” Goldenberg added.

“That doesn’t seem coincidental.” she noted.

At time of writing, Medium has not responded to requests for comment.

Below is Goldenberg’s list of companies that have defended BLM, the vast majority without condemning the violence and looting that has accompanied demonstrations.

23andme: https://archive.is/Mjbwk

72andSunny: https://archive.is/B1x7Y

AbbVie: https://archive.is/Q2Vqj

Abbey Road Studios: https://archive.is/AJlrg

The Academy (the Oscars): https://archive.is/cNRYf

Activision Blizzard: https://archive.is/qfRJ1

Adidas: https://archive.is/ezQ22

Airbnb: https://archive.is/GmMjl

Alaska Airlines: https://archive.is/wnICf

Amazon: https://archive.is/lBR4u

AMD: https://archive.is/i3krt

American Airlines: https://archive.is/XBwhw

American Express: https://archive.is/kzWXa

American Apparel: https://archive.is/ETfYw

Apple Music: https://archive.is/cj97E

Ancestry: https://archive.is/5Q9JW

Armani: https://archive.is/hX6Yw

Astro Gaming: https://archive.is/9aWhf

AT&T: https://archive.is/OzC04

Atlantic Records: https://archive.is/65QQq

AWS: https://archive.is/NXNAG

AXE: https://archive.is/Xpxhw

Barclays Bank: https://archive.is/9EAl4

Barnes & Noble: https://archive.is/PCPKn

Bandcamp: https://archive.is/5QQBT

Bank of America: https://archive.is/FH1O0

Bayer: https://archive.is/iT3EG

Bergdorf Goodman: https://archive.is/nQiPA

Bethesda: https://archive.is/2xeNE

Ben & Jerry’s: https://archive.is/BqHRv

Billboard: https://archive.is/Ruuv8

BMW: https://archive.is/lRN51

BP: https://archive.is/0qSwy

http://Booking.com: https://archive.is/CZAs7

Boost Mobile: https://archive.is/pLnAf

Bratz: https://archive.is/vOA1d

Burger King: https://archive.is/U9VzB

Bungie: https://archive.is/81KHV

Burberry: https://archive.is/ha0jP

Burt’s Bees: https://archive.is/4NbLi

Cadillac: https://archive.is/bS60C

Call of Duty: https://archive.is/DEJA6

Capcom: https://archive.is/S1BgN

Capitol Records: https://archive.is/jeUpY

Canada Goose: https://archive.is/y2nLo

Cartoon Network: https://archive.is/CxAd7

http://Chess.com: https://archive.is/nmguY

Chick-fil-A: https://archive.is/yiviH

Chipotle: https://archive.is/Rk9zI

Chips Ahoy: https://archive.is/wOrC7

Cisco: https://archive.is/fNvdP

Citigroup: https://archive.is/36fkF

Coca Cola: https://archive.is/bzTHi

Colourpop Cosmetics: https://archive.is/AapIR

Conde Nast: https://archive.is/ChMdI

Converse: https://archive.is//sKjmg

CORSAIR: https://archive.is/5S5DY

Creative Commons: https://archive.is/kPdCO

Criterion Collection: https://archive.is/JZ2Sd

Crunchyroll: https://archive.is/q7Ucj

CW: https://archive.is/JumZU

CVS: https://archive.is/DbBSV

DHL Express: https://archive.is/r4Pmp

Dell: https://archive.is/IeI9j

Degree: https://archive.is/SItaW

Devolver Digital: https://archive.is/xcaEH

DIRECTV: https://archive.is/hhBG4

Discord: https://archive.is/hGtDw

Disney: https://archive.is/wldfM

Dollar Shave Club: https://archive.is/0r84H

Doritos: https://archive.is/nLHv0

DoorDash: https://archive.is/vhTW2

