Bloody Nose for Brussels: Landslide Triumph as Anti-Globalist, Anti-Soros Orban Wins Third Term in Hungary

Hungary’s conservative-populist premier Viktor Orbán has won a third term in office in a landslide election victory.

With the votes counted, Europe Elects is sharing stats which show Fidesz, the party founded by Prime Minister Orbán while he was a young anti-Communist dissident, has won not merely a decisive majority but an outright super-majority, along with minor allied parties — allowing changes to the national constitution.

Far-right nationalist party Jobbik came in second place, but leader Gábor Vona has resigned from the party which he has headed since 2006, having promised to do so if he failed to achieve a breakthrough. He is expected to remain active in frontline politics, however.

Landslide for Orban’s Fidsez. 70% of votes for Right or Far Right = major headache for Brussels. https://t.co/l7Y95x6Vq2 — Andrew Neil (@afneil) April 8, 2018

The results will be extremely disappointing for top bureaucrats in the European Union and activists working for so-called civil society NGOs funded by billionaire open borders campaigner George Soros, who had been hoping for an upset defeat, or for Fidesz to lose its super-majority, at least.

Prime Minister Orbán has been the most determined foe of the compulsory migrant quota regime the EU has attempted to impose at the behest of pro-migration NGOs, and served as the focal point for an increasingly influential eurosceptic, anti-mass migration alliance within the EU, centred on the Visegrád Four countries.

