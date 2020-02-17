Bloomberg Bashes Farmers, Blue Collar Workers as Primitive Idiots in Unearthed Video

Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg believes farmers and blue collar workers are simpletons with jobs that don’t require much intelligence, according to newly-surfaced video.

“I could teach anybody, even the people in this room, no offense intended” to be a farmer, Bloomberg said during a 2016 talk at Oxford University in a now-viral clip.

“It’s a process: You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn,” he stated. “You could learn that.”

Billionaire Bloomberg claims he "could teach anybody to be a farmer," even implying that farmers don't have the same level of "skillset" or "grey matter" as folks in tech jobs. So demeaning, elitist, and out-of-touch it's appalling. pic.twitter.com/Auplmdq56m — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKellyWI) February 17, 2020

The former NYC mayor also downplayed blue collar workers.

“You put a piece of metal on the lathe, you turn the crank the direction of the arrow, and you can have a job,” he continued.

Critics blasted Bloomberg’s statements as demeaning, elitist and out-of-touch with America, particularly flyover country.

Here Mike, go out and operate this……. Looks like a tech job to me…. pic.twitter.com/wgXUNyEsFB — jsc (@jscottcharlton) February 17, 2020

"You dig a hole up comes the corn." Yeeeaaah… Isn't that easy. Nevermind that to be a successful farmer you have to be a mix of mechanic, carpenter, chemist, veterinarian, horticulturalist, climatologist, geneticist, animal behaviorist…etc..etc..etc…. — Illidari Edgelord (@EdgelordED) February 17, 2020

$100 bucks says Bloomberg can't change a spark plug. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) February 17, 2020

Ironically, outside their private-sector business ventures, politicians like Bloomberg represent a predatory class that doesn’t actually produce anything.

At least Hillary Clinton pretended to care about working-class Americans; Bloomberg can’t even do that.

Maybe having Hillary as Bloomberg’s running mate will add a tiny, tiny drop of charisma that his campaign lacks completely.



Hillary believes she has three covert roads to the White House.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!