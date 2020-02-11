Bloomberg Gets Cancelled For Old Speech Saying Minorities are Overrepresented in Crime Statistics

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is facing accusations of racism for saying minorities are overrepresented in crime statistics, despite official numbers proving him correct.

With polling for New Hampshire showing Bloomberg up in second behind Joe Biden, a clip resurfaced from a talk Bloomberg gave to the Aspen Institute in 2015 where he discussed ‘stop and frisk’.

“Ninety-five percent of murders — murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops,” Bloomberg can be heard saying. “They are male, minorities, 16-25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city (inaudible). And that’s where the real crime is. You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of people that are getting killed.”

The former New York Mayor was subsequently dogpiled by both leftists and conservatives as #BloombergIsRacist began trending on Twitter.

While Bloomberg is obviously being hyperbolic in claiming that “ninety-five percent of murders” are committed by minorities, his general point that blacks and other minorities per capita are overrepresented in violent crime statistics is manifestly provable.

According to the Bureau of Justice statistics, black offenders committed 52 per cent of homicides recorded in the data between 1980 and 2008.

Black people make up roughly 13 per cent of the U.S. population. Since black men and not black women commit the vast majority of homicides, that means 52 per cent of the homicides are being committed by roughly 6.5 per cent of the population.

FBI figures also show that 38.5 per cent of people arrested for murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault were black, again mostly black males – meaning that 38.5 per cent of such crimes are being committed by roughly 6.5 per cent of the population.

93 per cent of black homicide victims were also killed by other black people.

In another clip which also resurfaced, Bloomberg makes the point that these numbers are derived from victim reporting, which debunks the notion that police officers are unfairly framing black people as a result of institutional racism.

As Matt Walsh points out, many prominent pro-Trump personalities joined the attack on Bloomberg despite him being correct on the “statistical realities of violent crime.”

Conservatives jumping on the #BloombergIsRacist bandwagon are now agreeing with the left that it’s racist to discuss the statistical realities of violent crime. And all for the sake of bringing down a guy who wasn’t going to win anyway. Dubious strategy, guys. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 11, 2020

Trump himself openly supported stop and frisk during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Nothing more cringe than MAGA types jumping on the #BloombergIsARacist bandwagon when Trump himself supported stop and frisk back in 2016.pic.twitter.com/FyB244sBGX — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 11, 2020

Back in 2013, Trump also tweeted, “Sadly, the overwhelming amount of violent crime in our major cities is committed by blacks and hispanics.”

Sadly, the overwhelming amount of violent crime in our major cities is committed by blacks and hispanics-a tough subject-must be discussed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2013

