Bloomberg Hit With FEC Complaint Over Partisan Media Blackout

Mike Bloomberg, his company, and his 2020 presidential campaign have been hit with a Federal Elections Commission (FEC) complaint over a partisan media blackout preventing Bloomberg journalists from covering Democratic presidential candidates, while continuing to cover President Trump.

Filed by the Media Research Center (MRC), the complaint asserts that omitting coverage of Democratic presidential candidates may constitute an improper contribution to Bloomberg’s campaign under FEC regulations.

The complaint asserts that the decision to investigate President Donald Trump and not the opposing Democratic candidates can be considered a contribution – or a thing of value – under the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA) and should therefore be investigated by the FEC for potential FECA violations. -Media Research Center

“Bloomberg News is making a mockery of legitimate journalism. They have consciously chosen to abandon their journalistic responsibilities in favor of what is politically convenient,” said MRC President Brent Bozell, adding “his is a public declaration that Bloomberg’s newsroom is adopting media bias as an official policy.”

“This is not only categorically unethical, but potentially illegal, which is why we are calling for an investigation.”



