Bloomberg News Announces No Investigative Reporting On Michael Bloomberg -- Or Any Democrat Candidates

Image Credits: Benjamin Lowy/Getty Images.

In an extraordinary show of bias, Bloomberg News has announced it will not investigate its boss Michael Bloomberg or any other Democrat candidate during the 2020 primaries.

Yes, really.

Bloomberg News Editor-In-Chief John Micklethwait released a statement to staffers on Sunday, saying the Editorial Board has been “suspended” and that several editors will join Bloomberg’s presidential campaign.

“We will continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries,” Micklethwait wrote.

“We cannot treat Mike’s Democratic competitors differently from him. If other credible journalistic institutions publish investigative work on Mike or the other Democratic candidates, we will either publish those articles in full, or summarize them for our readers – and we will not hide them,” he added.

Well that’s a relief!

The move is so blatantly biased and corrupt on its face that users on social media were quick to condemn Bloomberg News.

“Well, this isn’t journalism. Plain and simple. It’s trying to explain propaganda in journalistic terms,” one user said.

The news comes as the former New York mayor officially announced his presidential bid on Sunday.

The fact Bloomberg News has the gall to actually announce their intention to abandon journalism shows how out of touch the organization is with voters who actually want to learn the truth about candidates they vote for.

David Knight breaks down the potential Bloomberg 2020 Presidential run.

Get DNA Force 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Bannon: 'Shift' In Disapproval Over Democrats' Impeachment Circus 'Pretty Amazing'

Bannon: ‘Shift’ In Disapproval Over Democrats’ Impeachment Circus ‘Pretty Amazing’

U.S. News
Comments
#BoycottMSNBC Trends On Twitter After Yang Demands Apology From Network For Apparent Media Blackout

#BoycottMSNBC Trends On Twitter After Yang Demands Apology From Network For Apparent Media Blackout

U.S. News
Comments

Barr Ends All Conspiracy Theories: Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself In “Perfect Storm Of Screw-Ups”

U.S. News
comments

Antifa Attacker Arrested A Year After His Attack On Car As Elderly Man Drove It Through Intersection In Portland

U.S. News
comments

More Virginia Counties Declare ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ Status

U.S. News
comments

Comments