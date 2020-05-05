Bloomberg News: Import More Migrants Because Americans Can’t Get It Done

The United States will need even more immigrants once the economy has recovered from the coronavirus crash, according to the editorial board of Mike Bloomberg’s news site.

“The U.S. will need to bring in more foreign talent, not less, to fill labor shortages in critical fields, notably health care, and to promote innovation,” the editorial board of Bloomberg.com claimed.

“The [post-crash] goals should be to increase immigrant admissions overall, while prioritizing skills over family ties, strengthening border security, and providing a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants already in the country,” said the board.



State governors are waging war against the people

The board strongly supports the federal policy of subsidizing investors and companies with an annual inflow of one million legal immigrant consumers, renters, and workers.

The annual inflow of one million legal immigrants is boosted by the resident army of roughly two million imported contract workers — including H-1B and H-2B workers — plus at least one million temporary workers, plus at least eight million illegal migrants. Every year, this imported population of roughly 45 million people helps investors by cutting wages and raising rents for the four million young Americans who enter the labor force.

Read more

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!