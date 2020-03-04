Bloomberg Quits 2020 Race, Endorses Biden

Mike Bloomberg has ended his 2020 campaign for U.S. president and endorsed Joe Biden.

The Democrat candidate fared poorly on Super Tuesday, garnering just 44 delegates while Biden now boasts 453 and Bernie Sanders has racked up 382.

Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I'm leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/cNJDIQHS75 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 4, 2020

“Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg tweeted on Wednesday.

“Today, I’m leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It’s clear that is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.”

Bloomberg has spent over $500 million of his own money on advertising his failed campaign.



