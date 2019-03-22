Bloomberg Rips Beto: "He’s Apologized for Being Born"

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg poked fun at Democrats running for office Thursday night while explaining his reason for not jumping into a crowded presidential race.

One of the prerequisites for running in 2020 is the need to go on an apology tour, Bloomberg said during a Bermuda Executive Forum in New York. The billionaire businessman gave former Vice President Joe Biden and Former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke as examples of politicians willing to prostrate themselves.

“Joe Biden went out and apologized for being male, over 50, white, and he apologized for the one good piece of legislation that is an anti-crime bill,” Bloomberg said, referring to a crime bill Biden helped pass in the 1990s. He then turned his fire on O’Rourke, who the former mayor described as too wet behind the ears.

“Beto, whatever his name is. He’s apologized for being born,” Bloomberg said to laughs from the audience. He also cited his age, 77, as the primary reason for not announcing a White House bid despite flirting for months with the idea.

Bloomberg previously considered running for president in 2016 as an Independent but ultimately decided to endorse and campaign for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. He is committed to spending $500 million this election year to defeat President Donald Trump, despite passing on a presidential run.



