Bloomberg Unveils Extreme Gun Control Plan

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has announced a radical anti-Second Amendment program, calling for outright bans and a requirement for every gun buyer to obtain a permit.

Appearing in Aurora, Colorado Thursday, the location of the 2012 movie theatre shooting, Bloomberg vowed to put an end to a “nationwide madness” where firearms are concerned.

“I’m just getting started,” Bloomberg declared, adding that “As president, I will work to end the gun violence epidemic once and for all.”

“I promise you I will never back down from this fight,” he said. “That’s the kind of president this country needs and you deserve.”

Bloomberg went on to outline a gun control plan that includes every proposal that has ever been attempted, and has failed.

These include proposals to:

— Reinstate the federal ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. — Require every gun buyer to obtain a permit before making a purchase. — Require point-of-sale background checks on all gun purchases while closing the gun show loophole. — Institute a new age limit of 21 for those wishing to buy handguns, semi-automatic rifles and shotguns. — Require a mandatory 48-hour waiting period for all gun purchases. — Institute a federal “red flag” law to deny permits to “troubled people who pose a danger to themselves or others.” — Institute a temporary ban on gun possession for those convicted of assault or other violent misdemeanors. — Ban all guns in K-12 schools, colleges, and universities, except for law enforcement. — Reverse the law that gives gun makers and gun dealers immunity from lawsuits. — Create the position of White House gun coordinator “to mobilize the public to fight gun violence and launch an inter-agency hub to fight gun violence.”

“My agenda is not some johnny-come-lately list of borrowed ideas,“ Bloomberg claimed, adding “This is part of my life‘s work, and I‘m just telling you I will get this done whether I get elected or not.“

Addressing the proposal for permit requirement, Bloomberg attempted to conflate the idea with voting rights.

“Now I know critics will say that Americans shouldn’t need a permit to exercise their constitutional rights. But voting is a constitutional right, and we require people to register to protect the rights of all citizens, and this exactly the same idea,” he argued, “because a criminal with a gun can destroy our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Critics argue that Bloomberg is redefining the notion of inalienable rights and misconstruing the US Constitution to frame his agenda.

Second Amendment activists also argue that the ‘red flag’ laws Bloomberg is proposing are unconstitutional and would allow the government to confiscate an American’s firearms without due process.

Bloomberg wants gun registration and every oppressive/failed gun control scheme ever conceived. This hypocritical billionaire, with 24/7 armed guards, doesn’t believe self-defense is a fundamental human right or that gun ownership is a right as determined by the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/vOd3umd4Xw — NRA (@NRA) December 5, 2019

Bloomberg called gun owners “stupid” and said there are times when govt should “infringe on your freedom.” As a freedom and gun loving American, let‘s be clear, Mike. You will NEVER take our guns, and our Second Amendment freedoms SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED. Come and take it, Mike. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 5, 2019

Bloomberg, who is surrounded by armed security 24/7, has previously made many ignorant comments regarding firearm ownership.

Democrat presidential candidate billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who spends tens of millions of dollars pushing for extreme gun control laws, demonstrates that he knows literally nothing about firearms.pic.twitter.com/SCjpNdQm6h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 7, 2019

Bloomberg will also have a tall task on his hands if by some fluke he is elected. Newly released figures from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives shows that there are now a whopping 422.9 million guns in the hands of Americans. The number equates to 1.2 guns for every person in the country.

The figures also show that in 2018, 8.1 billion rounds of ammunition were produced by the gun industry.

The figures also reveal that the most popular firearm in the country is the much maligned sporting rifle, often mis-identified as an “assault rifle”, the AR-15 being one of the more popular models.

The findings highlight that there are now 17.7 million of them in private hands, a record high, and more than half (54%) of all rifles produced in 2017 were modern sporting rifles.

The ATF figures also reveal that firearms-ammunition manufacturing accounted for nearly 12,000 jobs in the US, creating over $4.1 billion in goods shipped in 2017.

With a near record high of gun sales on Black Friday last week, Americans are sending a clear message in exercising their Second Amendment rights.