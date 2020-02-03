Bloomberg Uses Obama-era Footage of ‘Kids in Cages’ in Anti-Trump Super Bowl Ad

A Super Bowl ad from 2020 Democrat candidate Michael Bloomberg showed Obama-era footage of detained illegal alien minors, in a dishonest sleight of hand move misleading voters on President Trump’s immigration policies.

The ad, which aired during Super Bowl LIV, features 2014 images of children being lined up and processed by Customs and Border Protection agents, as well as illegal aliens using mylar blankets while in custody.

Here’s the ad:

Donald Trump said he was going to bring change to this country. He did.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4vcIycilow — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 3, 2020

Keen viewers noticed two children shown at the ad’s 13-second mark can be seen wearing the exact same clothing in a 2014 AP photo of a detention center in Nogales, Arizona.

From Bloomberg’s ad:

Here’s the AP photo:

Another clip from the ad, showing a crowded room of illegal aliens sleeping on mats covered with space blankets, also appears to be from 2014.

From the ad’s 0:14 timestamp:

And a correlating AP photo from 2014:

The similarity is immediately noticeable with a side-by-side comparison, via Twitchy:

Given the photos have been thoroughly debunked, as they were also previously used by liberals to attack Trump, did Bloomberg’s campaign know the images were from 2014 and decided to put them in the ad anyway?

In 2018, photos from the Nogales detention center were also circulated by various anti-Trump activists who shared a link to a photo album which featured 2014 photos of children in detention, all the while blaming Trump for the “abomination.”

I saw this photo floating around and didn’t know if it was real. It is. Children of immigrants are being held in cages, like dogs, at ICE detention centers, sleeping on the floor. It’s an abomination. FULL STORY: https://t.co/V4zRJ43Lvn pic.twitter.com/tbUWSb4B05 — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 27, 2018 The US Govt is holding migrant children in small cages like they are animals–just as 45 describes them. This is horrific. This is inhumane. This cannot stand. #ThisIsAmerica https://t.co/JEty91DHvq — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 27, 2018 Take a look at these photos. #WhereAreOurChildren https://t.co/OZRG6YIXJB — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) May 27, 2018

During that period, a few leftist journos deleted their tweets and admitted the photos were from 2014:

Deleted previous tweet because gave impression of recent photos (they’re from 2014) — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) May 27, 2018 Correction: this link, which was going around this morning, is from 2014. Still disturbing, of course, but only indirectly related to current situation. My bad (and a good reminder not to RT things while distracted w family on the weekend). https://t.co/zbM4I0woUF — Jake Silverstein (@jakesilverstein) May 27, 2018

Bloomberg is currently polling at around 8 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Bernie throws a party for the booze-geoisie but Bloomberg is plying the DNC with millions in cash like Hillary did. A look at how each of them stack up to Trump.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!