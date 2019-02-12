Bloomingdale's Pulls 'Fake News' Shirt After Reporter Whines That It 'Delegitimizes' Journos

Bloomingdale’s decided to pull a “Fake News” t-shirt after one journalist whined on Twitter than the fashion piece “isn’t funny or fashionable” and “delegitimizes hard working journalists.”

From PIX 11, “Bloomingdale’s pulls ‘Fake News’ shirt after PIX11 reporter tweet”:

[PIX11 reporter] Allison Kaden was shopping at the White Plains location Sunday afternoon when she spotted a mannequin wearing a shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Fake News,” a politically charged phrase that was made popular by President Donald Trump.

Kaden snapped a photo and tweeted at Bloomindale’s: “this isn’t funny or fashionable. It further delegitimizes hard working journalists who bring REAL news to their communities.”

[…]Bloomingdale’s responded Monday morning, thanking Kaden and promising to remove the shirt.

Imagine being this fragile.


This is the “heroism of the journo” which Jeff Bezos’s $5.2 million Super Bowl ad told us about.

PIX 11 literally wrote an entire article bragging about this.


