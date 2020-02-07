Blowout: U.S. Economy Created 225,000 Jobs in January

The U.S. economy added 225,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6.

Economists had expected the economy to add 160,000 jobs. December’s figure was revised up from 145,000 to 147,000.

The unemployment rate edged up because the labor force participation rate increased, meaning the strong labor market drew more people into the workforce. The participation rate rose to 63.4 percent in January, the best rate since the last recession.

