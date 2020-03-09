Blue Check Marks On Twitter Celebrate Stock Market Crash, Blame President Trump

In typical fashion, blue check mark Twitter users are blaming President Trump for Monday’s stock market plunge and they are downright giddy about it.

Just as predicted by Infowars and wished for by leftist talk show host Bill Maher, among others, the coronavirus has created a global crisis and economic collapse that will set the stage for a total globalist takeover.

Sirius XM radio host Dean Obeidallah wrote, “A Democrat is needed in 2020 to save this nation from Trump’s incompetence.”

The conservative talk show host touched on the disgusting leftist celebrations on Twitter, saying, “As I’ve told you, repeatedly, the far left hates you. They hate this country, & they want to watch it all burn down. They are ecstatic about the chaos & they’ll do everything in their power to make it worse. This is a fact, however uncomfortable for some to hear.”

