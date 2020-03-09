Blue Check Marks On Twitter Celebrate Stock Market Crash, Blame President Trump

In typical fashion, blue check mark Twitter users are blaming President Trump for Monday’s stock market plunge and they are downright giddy about it.

Just as predicted by Infowars and wished for by leftist talk show host Bill Maher, among others, the coronavirus has created a global crisis and economic collapse that will set the stage for a total globalist takeover.

Sirius XM radio host Dean Obeidallah wrote, “A Democrat is needed in 2020 to save this nation from Trump’s incompetence.”

Last Republican President George W Bush we had a recession and it took Democrat Barack Obama to save the nation. Now under Trump we are seeing the same economic crash. A Democrat is needed in 2020 to save this nation from Trump's incompetence. #marketcrash #TrumpSlump — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 9, 2020

The conservative talk show host touched on the disgusting leftist celebrations on Twitter, saying, “As I’ve told you, repeatedly, the far left hates you. They hate this country, & they want to watch it all burn down. They are ecstatic about the chaos & they’ll do everything in their power to make it worse. This is a fact, however uncomfortable for some to hear.”

As I’ve told you, repeatedly, the far left hates you. They hate this country, & they want to watch it all burn down. They are ecstatic about the chaos & they’ll do everything in their power to make it worse. This is a fact, however uncomfortable for some to hear. 👇🏻 https://t.co/d8FjoBoJNA — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 9, 2020

Donald Trump’s day so far: – World stock markets plummeting

– #dowfutures are a nightmare

– Oil drops 20%

– #marketcrash is trending

– Ted Cruz may have coronavirus

– Trump hasn’t tweeted anything

– Must be hiding under his desk

– Trump is going to prison

– It’s still only 7am — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 9, 2020

Does anyone want to tell Individual #1 about his old tweet as the #marketcrash is happening?? https://t.co/QD7DUfnA42 — Michael Blake (Text BLAKE to 66539) (@MrMikeBlake) March 9, 2020

Somehow Trump will blame the #marketcrash on Hunter Biden — ⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) March 9, 2020

BREAKING: Trading was just halted at the New York Stock Exchange after it dropped almost 1,900 points this morning. Maybe if Trump didn’t spend the weekend on vacation it wouldn’t have been so bad. Guess we will never know. This is terrifying. Trump’s a failure. #marketcrash — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 9, 2020

It's hard to own the Libs when you have no money in your 401k. Time to get off the Trump train. #marketcrash — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 9, 2020

I'll tell you one unsafe investment. Donald J. Trump.#marketcrash — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 9, 2020

You can't gaslight a pandemic, @realDonaldTrump. You can't bully it into compliance, lie it into believing you, or drown it in Christian nationalism. You can't bullsh*t a pandemic—so nothing you know how to do will help you here.https://t.co/YIC3z38VUw#marketcrash — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 9, 2020

REAL NEWS: GET OFF THE FUCKING GOLF COURSE and DO YOUR FUCKING JOB to protect the USA from #COVID19 and the #marketcrash. https://t.co/ifgwNy6WIa — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) March 9, 2020

Instead of dealing with #CoronavirusOutbreak and a potential #marketcrash, Donald Trump is busy doing what he does best: attempting to divide Americans with lies. He only wins if hate, fear and distrust abound. https://t.co/gdiEekMFmy — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) March 9, 2020

Boy, @realDonaldTrump, this Democratic hoax sure is fooling a lot of people, huh?#marketcrash — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 9, 2020

Republican Presidents give us recessions and wars. Democratic Presidents give us healthcare and middle class growth. #marketcrash — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 9, 2020

It’s #MAGAMonday, the day trading was halted before 10AM as markets cratered due in large part to Trump’s failure to reassure the country over the coronavirus. #marketcrash — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 9, 2020

Trump’s brilliant plan to inflame the #coronavirus is why there is a #marketcrash in progress. Maybe some CPAC attendees will tell the world how they infected his inner circle and still can’t get tested. Oops! They just did. https://t.co/whkvQ09oCX — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 9, 2020

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!