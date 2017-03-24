Blue Lives Matter Flag Taken Down For Being 'Racist'

A woman in St. Johns County, Florida has been forced to take down her Blue Lives Matter flag by the county’s Homeowners Association because they claim the flag is racist.

The woman has had the flag raised for years and her father is a police officer who, when interviewed said, “They told us they received a complaint that it was racist and offensive. We’ve got black officers, Asian officers, you’ve got every race. I mean for them to say it’s racist… blue is not a race, it’s the furthest thing from it.”

Attacks on pro-American symbolism such as the American flag, Don’t Tread On Me flag, Blue Lives Matter flag and others have been increasing the last few years as the establishment cracks down on nationalism.

