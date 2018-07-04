BLUE RIPPLE? Pelosi unfavorables rival eve of 2010 Republican wave

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s net favorability rating now sits at -24, just shy of her historic low -27 favorability rating in October 2010 – the month before voters handed control of Congress to Republicans.

The latest Gallup poll belies Democrats’ predicted “blue wave” in the 2018 midterm elections, though it also reveals the public’s dislike of politicians in general.

Gallup reports:

The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Paul Ryan, who announced earlier this year that he is retiring in January 2019, has the most positive ratings: 40% favorable and 45% unfavorable. His resulting net -5 image score compares with his Senate counterpart, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s -26. Across the aisle, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi’s net favorability of -24 is similar to McConnell’s, while Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s -15 is somewhat better. …

The current net favorable rating for McConnell is the historical worst for him since Gallup’s first reading in 2010, and Pelosi’s is close to her -27 record worst in October 2010.

The situation portends bad things for Democrats in 2018, as the only Democrat America dislikes more than Pelosi is Hillary Clinton, who is viewed positively by a mere 27 percent, according to an April Wall Street Journal poll.

In November 2010 – a month after Pelosi’s historic low – Democrats suffered some of the biggest election losses since the Great Depression. Republicans gained 63 seats in the House to take the majority – the largest swing in a midterm since 1938 – and also picked up six seats in the Senate to expand the GOP majority in the upper chamber.

Currently, Pelosi has the worst cross-party favorability rating of all four legislative leaders, with a whopping 83 percent of Republicans who view her unfavorably. But the Gallop data shows even many folks in her own party aren’t big fans.

“Pelosi has a 55% favorable rating among Democrats. This percentage matches the lowest favorability recorded for her in 2009 among her own party,” according to the pollster. “Over the past 10 years, her rating among Democrats reached a high of 66% several times.”

It’s hardly surprising, considering that a growing list of Democratic candidates for Congress from across the country have publicly denounced Pelosi and vowed not to vote for her as Speaker of the House if Democrats take control in November.

Politico identified more than 20 Democratic candidates who have vowed not to support Pelosi as Speaker.

“A trend that started in earnest with Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), who won a special election deep in Trump country, has spread rapidly to encompass a growing cadre of candidates – many in must-win districts for Democrats – that threatens Pelosi’s nearly sixteen-year grip on the party’s leadership,” according to the site.

An unnamed Democratic pollster who advises House candidates to disavow Pelosi told Politico “with very few exceptions, the biggest hurdle, the biggest vulnerability of Democratic candidates is Nancy Pelosi, and the strongest card the Republicans can play is attaching a candidate to Pelosi.”

“Most of this is about mitigating and diluting the effectiveness of that attack,” the pollster said.