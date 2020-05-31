Blue States Eliminated Our Grandparents For Campaign Donations

The response by Blue State Governors that saw asymptomatic patients sheltered in nursing homes with the most vulnerable is ratcheting up to become a follow-the-money scheme that resulted in thousands of deaths is as evil as it comes.

Temporarily, this internal attack on the most vulnerable Americans has been shelved as conspiracy theory, but of course the truth will eventually erupt, forcing the sordid details to be addressed by Congress. Meanwhile, the increasingly politicized Coronavirus is manipulated by Democrats who have propped themselves up as our saviors.

The reality is the toll of COVID-19 on nursing homes is staggering. And it’s no accident.

At least 56,000 Americans have been wiped out in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities over the past four months. Just 1.8% of the entire population represents roughly 42% of our country’s fatalities. War veterans, teachers, doctors, Mom, Dad, grandma, grandpa: the segment of our population we are all expected to protect, preyed on by sociopathic politicians, while the rest of us were imprisoned in our homes.

As hospitals were empty, and patients requiring elective surgeries were rescheduled and thousands of medical workers were furloughed, some of those that weren’t made Tik Tok videos rather than attend complaining patients. Meanwhile, The Blue State snakes were up to their old tricks gaming the system.

Meanwhile in the blue states where the Coronavirus has hit the hardest, and especially amongst the elderly, a now-deleted directive was pushing the Coronavirus into nursing homes.

As the Daily Mail reports, “The web page where the March 25 order was originally located now shows the message: ‘We’re sorry, the page you are looking for is not found.’ The page was deleted after May 5.”

The order from March 25 stated: ‘During this global health emergency, all NHs [nursing homes] must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs. Residents are deemed appropriate for return to a NH upon a determination by the hospital physician or designee that the resident is medically stable for return.

“Hospital discharge planners must confirm to the NH, by telephone, that the resident is medically stable for discharge. Comprehensive discharge instructions must be provided by the hospital prior to the transport of a resident to the NH……nursing homes ‘are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.'”

Basically, nursing homes have to do their own tests on incoming patients to determine if they are positive or negative: a recipe for disaster.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 60% off!