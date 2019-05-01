Blue States Move to Keep Trump Off 2020 Ballot Over Tax Returns

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.

Democrats have redoubled their efforts to force President Trump to release his federal tax returns by threatening to keep him off the 2020 ballot in deep-blue states, to which he might say: So what?

Seventeen states have seen bills introduced this year that would require presidential candidates to turn over their tax returns as a condition for ballot access, and such measures have cleared one legislative chamber in at least four states.

Pete Marovich/Getty Images

For the Trump campaign, however, there may be worse fates than being left off the ballot in liberal enclaves like California, Hawaii and Illinois, where the mandatory tax-return bills are making headway, given that no Republican presidential contender is likely to prevail there.

America’s intelligence agencies have been exposed for attempting a coup to remove President Trump.


