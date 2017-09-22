Board Unanimously Votes To Rename Lee Park In Dallas

Robert E. Lee Park in Dallas is no more. During a special session on Friday morning, the city’s Park & Recreation board voted unanimously to rename the Confederate tribute, reverting to the original name of Oak Lawn Park. The location was known as this as far back as the 1890s, only changing when a Robert E. Lee statue arrived in 1936.

With that statue now gone, board president Bobby Abtahi said that the time was right to rename the park as well. “We need to move forward as a city,” Abtahi said. “Parks are the last place where all are equal.”

The measure temporarily lifts a six-year moratorium that the city has had on naming parks. The measure also approves up to $40,000 in related expenses. The biggest cost, Abtahi said, would be changing the granite sign with the park name, in front of the now empty pedestal where the Lee statue had previously been.

