BODY DOUBLE? 'Missing' Melania Conspiracy Theory Perpetuated By Unhinged Leftists

Unhinged leftists suffering from Trump derangement syndrome are continuing to suggest that Melania Trump is missing, has separated the President, or has even been killed off by Trump himself in a bizarre display of conspiracizing.

Following obsessive and inaccurate speculation regarding the whereabouts of Melania by CNN, leftists are continuing to run wild with the theories.

Melania appeared last night at a reception for Gold Star families, which was closed to the press.

Tonight @POTUS & I were honored to pay tribute to our fallen heroes. Thank you to the Gold Star families that joined us in celebration & remembrance. pic.twitter.com/6oSh1t88G7 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 5, 2018

Nevertheless, footage of the first lady with the President was obtained and posted online:

First public appearance by @FLOTUS in just under a month at the Gold Star Families reception to ihht. Good to see her doing well. pic.twitter.com/p6pCB4UPbi — Jena Greene (@JenaMGreene) June 4, 2018

Reports confirmed that Trump even referenced the conspiracy theories, noting that Melania was well and sat in the front row, and confirming that she hadn’t left him.

NEW: @POTUS briefly mentioned @FLOTUS's recent surgery at today's Gold Star family reception saying "she had a little problem" a few weeks ago but "wouldn't miss" the event "for anything, per my gold star colleague @JenaMGreene in the room — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 4, 2018

The unhinged leftists spewing the conspiracy theories were not convinced, however.

Are you seriously offering that as proof? — Lissa Evans (@LissaKEvans) June 4, 2018

Gold Star reception was closed to the press but somehow, just somehow, Tucker Carlson's Daily Caller had someone there who has posted a video allegedly from the event in which you can see… not much, conveniently. https://t.co/5a1ibTAftQ — MʀWOODO (@MrWoodo) June 4, 2018

Where did you obtain this footage, and what evidence is there that this is from today's event? — Joe DeLong (@JosephJots) June 4, 2018

Closed to press but not to "Daily Caller": reporter who includes the word 'ihht' in her tweet? Hmmm sure. @maddow. @SenFeinstein @SenKamalaHarris WTF is going on? https://t.co/fGeBLFwqXG — Janet Patti Muller (@runPattirun) June 4, 2018

Some even suggested that the person in the footage is a body double for Melania:

Body double? Even if it is her, she has not laid the rest questions about her disappearance, and whether or not she has separated from @realDonaldTrump. I think she is leaving him, but she will stick it out until he resigns, is impeached, or good forbid, the end of his term. https://t.co/bvRdL3Ou1c — Piper Michelle (@turntxblue18) June 4, 2018

But do we REALLY *see* her? https://t.co/j3S5PfH5BR — яоss (@rossbrienO) June 4, 2018

In a segment on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert weighed in on the matter, fueling the conspiracy theories.

“Where the hell is Melania?!?” Colbert teased before the first commercial break, then later launching into a skit about Melania being missing.

Flyers In NYC Seek Info On 'Missing' Melania Trump​ | Patch PM https://t.co/gFSjD5Tm9P pic.twitter.com/qB8PxInKw8 — East Village Patch (@EVillagePatch) June 1, 2018

While Colbert’s coverage can be passed off as lighthearted, the same cannot be said of CNN’s, which is prompting other media outlets into indulging in the same fantasies:

Melania Trump's unusual 25-day absence from public view following surgery for a "benign" kidney condition is raising questions https://t.co/E4WLk3gdrZ — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 4, 2018

So you guys are conspiracy theorists too? Will add you to the list! https://t.co/Dcj8X2vN32 — Meech (@michi83) June 4, 2018

We are in the "kidney surgery is nbd" phase of conspiracy theorizing. https://t.co/4DFvRQEDgH — Dan (@danieltobin) June 4, 2018

Suddenly every journalist in America is an expert at how long it normally takes to recover from kidney surgery. Imagine that https://t.co/q7RiR6xkOZ — Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) June 4, 2018

Have kidney surgery of any kind and see how long it takes you to get back to 100%, assholes. https://t.co/LbVFyvyHCW — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 4, 2018

In other news. Various media suffer terminal cancer of journalism. https://t.co/RaKRQ2ge9j — EP Actual (@Source_Persil) June 4, 2018

Journalistic standards have slipped so far that now even AFP are deploying clickbait. https://t.co/xvzPfsJvfB — Me 🐻 (@DTKenneally) June 4, 2018

Journalism is absolutely riveted over the absence of a recovering surgery patient from the limelight. https://t.co/yWOaLMckFa — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 4, 2018

In a piece titled ‘Melania Trump and the Fantasies of the Left’, Alex Wagner of The Atlantic notes “Though the curiosity may be genuine, the theorizing also reflects Melania’s role as a magnet for the fever dreams of tumult and chaos among Trump’s opponents.”

The Double standard has also not gone unnoticed:

Melania recovers from a scheduled surgery: conspiracy

Hillary collapses in public and then lies about it: [crickets] https://t.co/khwLCynXAM — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) June 4, 2018

So it's okay to question Melania's health, but not Hillary's? Again, I'm just trying to keep up with the rules. https://t.co/s2H9PJSvQO — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) June 4, 2018

Wherever unhinged leftists dwell, you can always trust the internet to bring them back in line:

FAKE RELEASE THE REAL TAPES https://t.co/3PXc5InPRG — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 4, 2018

Hmmm, I don't know. It's not her until super sleuth @brianstelter confirms it was. I mean, he had a calendar and everything. https://t.co/CZ9kdUwOam — EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) June 4, 2018

OMG LOOK AT THOSE BRUISES WHAT IS SHE HIDING SOMEONE NEEDS TO ASK THE QUESTION WE ARE ALL THINKING WHERE IS BRIAN?! https://t.co/25ktLEIPjH — Carl Gustav, Asst to the Regional Manager (@CaptYonah) June 4, 2018

Its all staged! She is still in the bunker! https://t.co/wSubtUSIee — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) June 4, 2018

I for one am shocked to learn all those conspiracy theories were false. https://t.co/ntdKp7yBc8 — m/ (Ο﹏Ο) m/ (@CargoShortLife) June 4, 2018