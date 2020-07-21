Body Found Inside Minneapolis Pawn Shop Burned By BLM Rioters

Police located a dead body inside a Minneapolis pawn shop burned down and looted last month during Black Lives Matter riots.

The body, believed to be that of an adult male, was reportedly found Monday by work crews inside the Max It Pawn shop at 2726 East Lake Street.

Max It Pawn was one of more than 500 businesses in the St. Paul-Minneapolis area destroyed during the nearly week-long protests for George Floyd which often spilled into chaos overnight.

A medical examiner not yet been able to determine the person’s identity or his cause of death.

Fox 9 Minneapolis reports the case has been transferred to MPD’s homicide division.

Last month, police arrested 25-year-old Montez Lee charged with arson and suspected of setting fire to the business.

Police reportedly identified Lee by his tattoos and through various photos and videos, including one where he appeared shirtless raising a fist.

“In the second video, Lee is seen in front of the pawn shop as it is in flames,” Fox 9 Minneapolis reported last month. “In the video, he says, “[Expletive] this place. We’re gonna burn this [expletive] down.'”

As noted by former Reagan policy adviser Dinesh D’Souza, the discovery of the body effectively means “peaceful protesters,” as they were portrayed by the media, murdered an innocent man.

In short, the “peaceful protesters” burned an innocent man to death https://t.co/0ZQcaxlq7W — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 21, 2020

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Watch: “MINNEAPOLIS IS IN CHAOS” special report from May 28, 2020

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!