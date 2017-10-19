Body Language Expert: ‘Signs of Deception’ in Jesus Campos' Ellen Interview

A body language expert who analyzed Wednesday’s interview between “hero” Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos and Ellen DeGeneres claims to have spotted signs of deception.

In a quick video uploaded to the Bombard’s Body Language Youtube channel, various eye movements, body expressions, facial tics and vocal discrepancies made by Campos, building engineer Stephen Schuck and Ellen provide “tells” signifying deception.

Here’s a transcript of Bombard’s video analysis. A portion of the Ellen interview, which should be referenced, appears below:

Ellen says, “certain amount of time supposed to check out on it, right?” She’s talking about the door the security guard checked on and the maintenance man. Jesus responds, “Yes we got, uh, notifications,” and he gives us a quick raised eyebrow. No knowledge confirm between the two – between him and Ellen. “Making sure that, uh, to secure them,” and he searches for the word. “Or if already secure making…” and it’s a general phrase that puts it in the mind statement of a policy of alarms and doors – “that uh, check on the doors…” – search again. A lot of searching with the mind, trying to remember the story that he’s putting out. While re-telling the story he relies heavily on emotion for memory. It’s a memory trick; associating things to memory by emotion helps with recall. So if you’ve got a story in your mind and you associate it with something in your mind that is emotional it helps you to remember it better. Because he has no memory on any visuals of that event. That’s not normal. And he also is struggling with it, and you can see that when he does his slow eye-closing. So he’s struggling to remember it. Another part of the video, Stephen [Schuck] puts his hand on Jesus’s back in comfort. It is an unnatural movement; it is not comforting and a friendly comfort. It is awkward and it’s not on any cues that Jesus gives for Stephen to do that. And you can tell by their talk and the same words that they use, the witnesses have corroborated with each other and have come up with a story together. Also Ellen’s touch on Jesus is on cue, and Jesus is giving no indication that he needs comforting when she does it.

The video’s author concludes that both Ellen and Campos “show signs of deception throughout the show.”

The Bombard’s Body Language website, which also hosts classes on identifying and interpreting body cues, defines “deception” as “the mind giving false information to its observers.”

The security guard was at the center of controversy after law enforcement issued dramatic shifts in the timeline of the Vegas narrative, placing Campos outside alleged shooter Stephen Paddocks’ hotel room at varying times.

Campos appeared on DeGeneres’ daytime show Tuesday after abruptly cancelling numerous highly-anticipated television interviews last Thursday after which he subsequently laid low.

On Thursday it was revealed from sources that Mandalay Bay owner MGM Resorts International requested the Ellen interview, rather than an appearance with other media personalities for fear Campos “might not keep his story straight under the pressure of the TV lights and tough questioning.”

“MGM was behind the decision to call off all the interviews and did a deal with Ellen, knowing she would not play hardball on the timeline as long as she had the exclusive,” a TV insider source reportedly told DailyMail.com.

Check out Bombard’s previous analysis of Las Vegas shooting press conferences and interviews to see other cues which communicate more than language to the trained eye.

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735