Boehner: Feds should not interfere in recreational marijuana decisions

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

Former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) said that he believes the federal government should not interfere with state decisions on recreational marijuana use.

“If the states decide they want to do this, this is up to them, but I am not going to be an advocate on what the states should and should not do,” Boehner told a Cincinnati TV station on Monday.  “That’s clearly up to them.”

The Republican lawmaker was once adamant about his opposition to legalizing marijuana, but said he reversed his position since leaving Congress in 2015.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump’s Education Dept. Defends Student Privacy

Trump’s Education Dept. Defends Student Privacy

Government
Comments
Feds Probing Identity Fraud in Citizenship Applications

Feds Probing Identity Fraud in Citizenship Applications

Government
Comments

Democrat FCC Commissioner Joins Soros Open Society Foundations

Government
Comments

Trump Basher Mark Sanford Ousted In Key South Carolina Primary

Government
Comments

Lawmakers agree: Marijuana Prohibition Doesn’t Work

Government
Comments

Comments