Boehner: Feds should not interfere in recreational marijuana decisions

Former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) said that he believes the federal government should not interfere with state decisions on recreational marijuana use.

“If the states decide they want to do this, this is up to them, but I am not going to be an advocate on what the states should and should not do,” Boehner told a Cincinnati TV station on Monday. “That’s clearly up to them.”

The Republican lawmaker was once adamant about his opposition to legalizing marijuana, but said he reversed his position since leaving Congress in 2015.

