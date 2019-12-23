Boeing Fires CEO as Company Embroiled In Crisis

Boeing fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg on Monday as the company attempts to unbury itself from negative press related to two crashes that killed hundreds, The New York Times reported.

Its board of directors “decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders,” Boeing said in a statement.



Dave Calhoun, the chairman, will be Muilenburg’s replacement beginning Jan. 13. Boeing’s chief financial officer, Greg Smith, will serve as interim chief executive until Calhoun takes the reins, according to the statement.

Boeing has spent 2019 working on software changes after a Lion Air flight from Jakarta, Indonesia, crashed and killed 189 people in 2018.

Another flight — an Ethiopian Airlines flight — crashed and killed all 157 people on board in March.



