Boeing Studies Pilotless Planes as it Ponders next Jetliner

Image Credits: flickr, 8269539@N04.

Boeing Co is looking ahead to a brave new world where jetliners fly without pilots and aims to test some of the technology next year, the world’s biggest plane maker said in a briefing ahead of the Paris Airshow.

The idea may seem far-fetched but with self-flying drones available for less than $1,000, “the basic building blocks of the technology clearly are available,” said Mike Sinnett, Boeing’s vice president of product development.

Jetliners can already take off, cruise and land using their onboard flight computers and the number of pilots on a standard passenger plane has dropped to two from three over the years.

Sinnett, a pilot himself, plans to test the technology in a cockpit simulator this summer and “fly on an airplane next year some artificial intelligence that makes decisions that pilots would make”, he said.

Read more


Related Articles

Help Us In The Fight For Internet Freedom

Help Us In The Fight For Internet Freedom

Science & Tech
Comments
Mars Astronauts Face Double the Cancer Risk, Says Study

Mars Astronauts Face Double the Cancer Risk, Says Study

Science & Tech
Comments

China Prepares for Manned Moon Landing

Science & Tech
Comments

‘Global Warming’ Is a Myth, Say 58 Scientific Papers in 2017

Science & Tech
Comments

Czech Scientists See Growing Risk Of Asteroid Hitting Earth

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments