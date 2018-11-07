Boeing’s New 737 Max May "Abruptly Dive" Due to Errors – Media

Image Credits: sota, Flickr.

Following the deadly 737 MAX 8 crash in Indonesia, Boeing is preparing to alert airlines that errors in its newest aircraft series can make the plane “abruptly dive,” Bloomberg revealed.

The bulletin from Boeing will say that erroneous readings from the jet’s flight-monitoring system can cause the planes to “abruptly dive,” the news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar fight the company’s plans.

According to the report, the warning is based on the investigation of the Lion Air Flight 610 crash in Indonesia. On October 29, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft crashed in the sea shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 people on board.

Data extracted from the flight recorders revealed that the aircraft experienced problems with airspeed indicators during its last four flights.

The 737 MAX is Boeing’s newest and most advanced aircraft series, as well as the company’s bestseller. The jets have been in high demand and enjoyed a good reputation as safe and reliable carriers.

However, last year Boeing had to briefly ground its 737 MAX fleet as discrepancies were found in its engines. Later, several jets were grounded by India’s Jet Airways, also due to engine problems.

Boeing Russia declined RT’s request to comment on the matter, referring to an earlier statement Boeing made following the crash.

All Eyes On Texas’ Senate Race As Cult Of Beto Tries To Take Lead:

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Kremlin "Hopes" For Kim Jong-un Visit

Kremlin “Hopes” For Kim Jong-un Visit

World News
Comments
Venezuela Denied $550 Million in Gold - Report

Venezuela Denied $550 Million in Gold – Report

World News
Comments

Bones Found in Vatican Embassy in Rome Could be that of Missing Teenager

World News
Comments

Over 30,000 Died in 2015 From Drug-Resistant Bacteria

World News
Comments

It Took Six Months to Split Czechoslovakia. Why Should Brexit Take Six Years?

World News
Comments

Comments