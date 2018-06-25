Bokhari: Establishment and Social Media Giants Fail to ‘Fact Check’ TIME Magazine’s Refugee Hoax Cover

There are many examples of bias at Facebook, Twitter, Googleand the purportedly impartial “fact-checking” organizations they now rely on, but one of the best ways to reveal the naked partisanship hiding under their masks is to look at what they don’t fact-check.

Last week, Time ran a now-infamous cover featuring President Trump looming over a crying immigrant child. The picture of the crying child had already been shared hundreds of thousands of times on social media amid left-wing outrage over what the media has called a “family separation policy” at the border.

The cover, the Time story that accompanied it, and the original image that spread on social media, were misleading in every way. As Time now admits, the child wasn’t “carried away screaming” by border patrol agents. They were kept together. The child wasn’t crying because she was separated from her mother – she was, in her mother’s own words, simply “tired and thirsty.” Moreover, the child’s father says her mother was seeking a job in America, and not “fleeing violence” in Honduras as some claimed.

Despite being directly published by the platform in an official Twitter moment, there was no apology from the social network for spreading misinformation. Facebook did not provide links to “related coverage” on the story, as they have previously done to Breitbart stories. Nor did they shrink the links to Time’s story in line with their broader policy on “fake news.”

