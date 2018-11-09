Bolton: More Iranian Sanctions "Possible"

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

US National Security Advisor John Bolton said Friday that more sanctions were possible on Iran just days after a new round of measures touted as the most punishing ever on Tehran entered into force.

Bolton said two rounds of unilateral US sanctions introduced by President Donald Trump in August and most recently on Monday had had a “quite significant” effect on the Iranian economy and the country’s actions abroad.

“I think that you’re going to see even more sanctions coming into play over time and much tighter enforcement of the sanctions,” Bolton told reporters in Paris.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Suicide Car Bombers Kill 22 in Somalia

Suicide Car Bombers Kill 22 in Somalia

World at War
Comments
Russia Brings Together Afghan Officials, Taliban in Talks

Russia Brings Together Afghan Officials, Taliban in Talks

World at War
Comments

Trump Unloads on Obama Over How He Left Military

World at War
Comments

Expert: America Is A Soft Target For Asymmetrical Warfare / ANTIFA Riots

World at War
Comments

F-35 Squadron Tests for Combat Deployments

World at War
Comments

Comments