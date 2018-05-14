Bolton Mulls Punishing European Companies Doing Business With Iran

National Security Adviser John Bolton, appearing on various Sunday talk shows, said “it’s possible” that the U.S. will punish European companies that continue to do business with Iran.

“Is the United States going to sanction European companies that do business with Iran?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday.

“I think the issue here is what the Europeans are going to do, if they’re going to see that it’s not in their interest to stay in the deal,” Bolton responded. “We’re going to have to watch what the Iranians do. They’d love to stay in the deal. Why shouldn’t they? They got everything they wanted from the Obama administration.

Read more