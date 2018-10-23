Bolton: Plans in the Works for Trump, Putin to Meet Next Month in Paris

Image Credits: Kremlin.

President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton said Tuesday says plans are being made for the U.S. president to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, next month in Paris.

“We will make precise arrangements on that,” Bolton said at a Moscow news conference after meeting with Putin to discuss why Trump wants to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Russian presidential aide and foreign policy veteran Yuri Ushakov said before the news conference a preliminary agreement had been reached for the two leaders to meet in Paris on November 11, when France observes Armistice Day.

