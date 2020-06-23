Bolton: Trump Wanted to Grant Persecuted White South African Farmers 'Asylum And Citizenship'

Neocon John Bolton recounts in his new book how he was dismayed that President Trump in May 2019 wasn’t particularly interested in discussing attacks on Iran but instead wanted to discuss the horrible treatment of white farmers in South Africa.

Bolton reportedly said on page 383 of “The Room Where It Happened“:

“When [Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford] tried to get more specific on what we might do and when in response to an Iranian attack, Trump said the Gulf Arabs could pay. Dunford kept trying to get Trump to focus on specific options along a graduated ladder of possible responses, but somehow, we veered off to South Africa and what Trump was hearing about the treatment of white farmers, asserting he wanted to grant them asylum and citizenship.”

President Trump in August 2018 called for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers” after SA president began the process of seizing white farmers’ land “without compensation.”

Pompeo reportedly told the South African government earlier this year that “expropriation would be disastrous for the economy,” according to the Washington Post.

Nonetheless, the government is moving forward with their plans and squatters have been setting up their own “autonomous zones” and illegally occupying farmer’s land.



