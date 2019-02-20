Bolton: Venezuelan Military has Time to "Make the Right Choice"

National Security Adviser John Bolton shared a menacing message to Venezuela’s military Tuesday evening on Twitter as the country’s dictator Nicolas Maduro clings to power in the struggling socialist country.

“Any actions by the Venezuelan military to condone or instigate violence against peaceful civilians at the Colombian and Brazilian borders will not be forgotten,” Bolton wrote. “Leaders still have time to make the right choice.”

More than 40 people have been killed during protests since Maduro’s rival, National Assembly President Juan Guaido, declared himself the country’s leader instead of Maduro on Jan. 23. Much of the military is still with Maduro, leading Guaido to offer it amnesty should it abandon Maduro’s government, reported Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Maduro and recognized Guaido in January, as did other countries, including Brazil and Canada.

Bolton made headlines when he was spotted carrying a notepad with “5,000 troops to Colombia” scribbled on it Jan. 28. Colombia and Venezuela border one another.

Trump emphasized “all options” are open when dealing with the situation in Venezuela.

“We seek a peaceful transition of power, but all options are open,” he said during a speech at Florida International University pm Monday.

The people of Venezuela have faced economic hardship and crackdowns on their freedom under Maduro, who succeeded infamous socialist dictator Hugo Chavez.

