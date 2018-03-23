Bolton: White House Leakers Should Be ‘Ashamed’

Newly-named National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Fox News Thursday that leaks from the White House are “unacceptable” and that leakers should be ashamed of themselves.

Bolton gave an interview to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum shortly after President Donald Trump announced that Bolton would be replacing H.R. McMaster as national security advisor. Bolton decried the number of leaks coming out of the White House.

“When I read about the leak of the notes and the subject of the conversation, I was outraged by it,” Bolton said of news that Trump ignored advice not to congratulate Russian president Vladimir Putin on his electoral victory. “I mean, it recalled earlier in the administration when somebody was leaking transcripts of the president’s conversations with foreign leaders. It’s completely unacceptable.”

“You cannot conduct diplomacy, you cannot expect other foreign leaders to be candid and open in their conversations with the president if some munchkin in the executive branch decides they’re going to leak the talking points of the transcript or any other aspect of it,” he declared. “I think this is really a terrible reflection on the individual or individuals who did this. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Bolton will officially take over as the National Security Advisor in early April.