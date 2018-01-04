'Bomb cyclone' Causes Flight Cancellations at New York's JFK, LaGuardia Airports

As the “bomb cyclone” winter storm pounds the Northeast Thursday with snow, ice and bone-chilling winds, all flights at New York’s Kennedy Airport have been suspended.

Port Authority, which operates the major regional airports, sent out a tweet at 11 a.m. sighting “strong winds and whiteout conditions” as the reason for the delays, with no indication of how long it might last.

Nearly all flights at nearby LaGuardia airport have been cancelled, as well. Port Authority recommends contacting your carrier directly to confirm the status of your flight for Thursday night and Friday.

“This could be one of the strongest offshore storms we’ve ever experienced with a central pressure in the 950s,” Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump asks Congress for $18 billion to expand Mexico border wall

Trump asks Congress for $18 billion to expand Mexico border wall

U.S. News
Comments
U.S. Muslim Population Expanding 'Rapidly'

U.S. Muslim Population Expanding ‘Rapidly’

U.S. News
Comments

Breitbart Should ‘Consider’ Ousting Bannon, WH Spokeswoman Sanders says

U.S. News
Comments

Judicial Watch: At Least 18 ‘Classified Emails’ on Convicted Felon Weiner’s Laptop

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Dubs Bannon ‘Sloppy Steve’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments