'Bomb cyclone' Causes Flight Cancellations at New York's JFK, LaGuardia Airports

As the “bomb cyclone” winter storm pounds the Northeast Thursday with snow, ice and bone-chilling winds, all flights at New York’s Kennedy Airport have been suspended.

Port Authority, which operates the major regional airports, sent out a tweet at 11 a.m. sighting “strong winds and whiteout conditions” as the reason for the delays, with no indication of how long it might last.

Due to strong winds and whiteout conditions, flights at JFK have been temporarily suspended. Travelers are urged to contact their airline carriers for updates on resumption of service — Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) January 4, 2018

Nearly all flights at nearby LaGuardia airport have been cancelled, as well. Port Authority recommends contacting your carrier directly to confirm the status of your flight for Thursday night and Friday.

“This could be one of the strongest offshore storms we’ve ever experienced with a central pressure in the 950s,” Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said.

Almost all #LGA airport flights are cancelled today (January 4) due to weather. To determine if your carrier may still operate later this evening or what your flight status will be tomorrow (January 5), please contact them directly.#LaGuardia #Winterstorm #Grayson #Blizzard2018 pic.twitter.com/ER6kjeFigR — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) January 4, 2018

