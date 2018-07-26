Bomb detonated near US embassy in Beijing, but no major injuries reported

Image Credits: USDA / Flickr.

A single attacker detonated a bomb near the U.S. embassy in Beijing on Thursday, an embassy spokesperson told NBC News.

There were no injuries, other than to the bomber, the official and Chinese police said.

“There was an explosion at approximately 1 p.m. today in the public space off the South East corner of the Embassy compound,” the spokesperson told NBC. “According to the Embassy’s Regional Security Officer, there was one individual who detonated a bomb. Other than the bomber, there were no injuries. The local police responded.”

Chinese police said a suspect detonated a firework-like device near the embassy and injured his hand. Police identified the bomber as a 26-year-old man surnamed Jiang from the Inner Mongolia region of the country. Officials did not provide a suspected motive.

The New York Times reported that the blast was heard blocks away in the city.

