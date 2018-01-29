Bomb Threats Target 25 Moscow Buildings, Force Evacuations of Parliament, Stock Exchange

In an incident that recalls the “almost simultaneous” bomb threats across Russia back in September that resulted in the evacuation of 45,000 people, briefly disrupting life in Russia’s largest city, a bomb threat targeting 25 buildings in Moscow prompted mandatory evacuations of Russia’s upper house of Parliament and the city’s stock exchange, according to TASS.

The threats also targeted hospitals in the city, a source within the city’s security services told TASS.

“We received an anonymous call about an explosive device planted in the building. In line with the security requirements, the staff members were evacuated and checks at the building are underway,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, received two bomb threats over the past four hours, the source said.

Moscow’s famed Bolshoi Theater has also been targeted.

As we pointed out at the time, a wave of phone calls has swept across Russian cities and towns since September. The anonymous bomb threats targeted more than 4,000 facilities in 215 Russian cities, affecting more than 2.6 million people were evacuated. Emergency services combed through secondary and higher schools, shopping malls, airports, railway stations, hotels and governmental buildings.

