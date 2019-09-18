Bombshell Breakdown of Snowden's New Book

Image Credits: Barton Gellman / Contributor / Getty.

Is Snowden’s new book a CIA tool?

Why would a major publisher print the book without first clearing it with the intelligence agencies?

David Knight examines in detail what Snowden says — what does the CIA’s secret “WikiLeaks” say about aliens and chemtrails? More importantly, what does Snowden say about 9/11, metadata, and GeoSpatial Intel?


