Bombshell Breakdown of Snowden's New Book

Is Snowden’s new book a CIA tool?
Why would a major publisher print the book without first clearing it with the intelligence agencies?
David Knight examines in detail what Snowden says — what does the CIA’s secret “WikiLeaks” say about aliens and chemtrails? More importantly, what does Snowden say about 9/11, metadata, and GeoSpatial Intel?
I read it last night
Took copious notes😳
I'll tell you what's in it
(If I can stay awake)
LIVE on today's show
9am Eastern, 8am Central pic.twitter.com/PQdzv7ktvV
— David Knight (@libertytarian) September 18, 2019
Follow Infowars on Telegram:
Stay informed by following Alex Jones and Infowars on Gab, Minds, and Discord.