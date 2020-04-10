Bombshell: Chinese Doctor Experimented With Live Animals in Wuhan Lab Linked to Coronavirus - Report

An image has surfaced that shows Chinese Doctor Shi Zhengli experimenting with live animals at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to a Gateway Pundit report.

The groundbreaking finding sheds light on the origins of COVID-19 and that it likely didn’t “magically” mutate in a bat and transfer to a human, per Gateway pundit:

“From Shi Zhengli’s papers and resume, it is clear that they successfully isolated the virus in the lab and were actively experimenting with ‘specie to specie’ transmission.”

“This information provides a basis that contradicts the theory that COVID-19 is a variant that just magically mutated in a bat in the wild and then jumped to a human when they ate a delicious bowl of bat soup.” – Gateway Pundit

The surfaced photo depicts Dr. Zhenli dressed in a bodysuit in the same Wuhan virology lab that housed a container of four live mice on a table.

The discovery of Dr. Zhengli’s photo is just the latest from a large of investigation that links China to the development of the coronavirus:

“We now know that the researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were experimenting with live animals and working on the China coronavirus in a lab in Wuhan for years.” – Gateway Pundit



A caller suggests that the president can come out of this a hero, but only if he recognizes the danger of Anthony Fauci and the rest of the Bill Gates Foundation operatives.

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off today!