Bombshell: Comey Admits Leaking Memos to Press

Former FBI Director James Comey admitted Thursday to orchestrating leaks to the press in hopes of prompting the appointment of a special prosecutor in the FBI’s Russia probe.

The fired FBI director had kept written memos of his meetings with President Trump.

In testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey admitted to giving his memos to his Columbia law professor “good friend” Daniel C. Richman to leak to the press following Trump’s tweets insinuating he had recorded his conversations with Comey.

Under oath, Comey told Sen. Susan Collins:

“The president tweeted on Friday after I got fired that I better hope there’s not tapes.

I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night cause it didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation, and my judgement was I needed to get that out into the public square and so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter, didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons, but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.

The Twitter-sphere immediately cried foul after the former FBI head admitted to leaking his own memos, with some wondering whether he’d committed a criminal offense and others speculating he could have also leaked confidential info.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., commented the FBI director was more than willing to leak damaging info against his father, but nothing that exonerates him, as also highlighted during the hearing by Sen. Marco Rubio.

The Trump administration has made it known it would aggressively pursue “criminal leaks.”

“The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security ‘leakers’ that have permeated our government for a long time,” the president noted on social media in February, at the time unaware the FBI director was leaking to the press.

Last month, the president tweeted he had specifically asked FBI director Comey to help find leakers.

More on this as it develops…


Related Articles

Maine High School Is Apparently First In U.S. to get Sports Hijabs

Maine High School Is Apparently First In U.S. to get Sports Hijabs

U.S. News
Comments
Fake Media: MSNBC Hosts Again Suggest POTUS IS MENTALLY ILL

Fake Media: MSNBC Hosts Again Suggest POTUS IS MENTALLY ILL

U.S. News
Comments

Feds Drop Bombshell: Up to 100 Girls May Have had their Genitals Cut in Michigan

U.S. News
Comments

Gay Trump Supporters Denied Entry into Charlotte Pride Parade

U.S. News
Comments

Obama Never Warned State Election Officials Of Russian Election ‘Hacking’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments