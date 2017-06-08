Bombshell: Comey Admits Leaking Memos to Press

Former FBI Director James Comey admitted Thursday to orchestrating leaks to the press in hopes of prompting the appointment of a special prosecutor in the FBI’s Russia probe.

Comey says he leaked news about his own memos after Trump tweeted that that Comey "better hope there's not tapes." pic.twitter.com/SRSsmVQtjw — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 8, 2017

The fired FBI director had kept written memos of his meetings with President Trump.

In testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey admitted to giving his memos to his Columbia law professor “good friend” Daniel C. Richman to leak to the press following Trump’s tweets insinuating he had recorded his conversations with Comey.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Under oath, Comey told Sen. Susan Collins:

“The president tweeted on Friday after I got fired that I better hope there’s not tapes. I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night cause it didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation, and my judgement was I needed to get that out into the public square and so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter, didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons, but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.“

The Twitter-sphere immediately cried foul after the former FBI head admitted to leaking his own memos, with some wondering whether he’d committed a criminal offense and others speculating he could have also leaked confidential info.

Did I miss something or did Comey just say he asked a friend to leak information to the press? Is this a joke? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Comey admits he had his friend leak info to the press about his memo. Wonder what other info he had his friends leak. Classified info? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 8, 2017

We learned: Comey leaked stuff to press;he was too weak to stand up to @POTUS and rolled over from pressure from AG Lynch; yes he got fired! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2017

Did Comey really just admit he leaked his memo to the Press… yes he did.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) June 8, 2017

Comey leaked the oval office conversation to a friend to leak to press. Who are the other leakers or leaker in FBI meetings. Woah ! — 0HOUR1 LLC (@__0HOUR1_) June 8, 2017

Under oath, Comey admits he LEAKED to the press there were these memos. #ComeyDay — Kelly (@KLSouth) June 8, 2017

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., commented the FBI director was more than willing to leak damaging info against his father, but nothing that exonerates him, as also highlighted during the hearing by Sen. Marco Rubio.

SO TRUE: He was more than willing to leak something against @realDonaldTrump but not something that exonerates him? Classy guy https://t.co/UqTtp3b6Nm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

The Trump administration has made it known it would aggressively pursue “criminal leaks.”

“The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security ‘leakers’ that have permeated our government for a long time,” the president noted on social media in February, at the time unaware the FBI director was leaking to the press.

The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

Last month, the president tweeted he had specifically asked FBI director Comey to help find leakers.

I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

