Bombshell: Democrats Admit Deep State Coup Against Trump & American People

Alex Jones joins Owen Shroyer to cover the now publicly acknowledged coup against President Trump.

Infowars has covered the illegal attempt to get Trump out of office for over a year and now, the media is being forced to cover the truth as it begins to surface.

The American public needs to stand up to this usurpation of power in order to stop the globalists from taking 100% control of the country.

Alex Jones sat down with Oathkeepers’ Stewart Rhodes to dissect a segment of Tucker Carlson Tonight where he and Alan Dershowitz discuss the Democrats’ unconstitutional plan to oust President Trump from office.

