Bombshell: DOJ Memos Reveal Rosenstein Planned To Wiretap Trump

New Justice Department documents obtained by Judicial Watch reveal that former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein offered to secretly wear a wire in the Oval Office in attempt to entrap President Trump.

The memo, written by then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe details a meeting in Rosenstein’s office with high-level DOJ officials just before FBI special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed in 2017, in which Rosenstein proposed secretly wearing a wire “to collect additional evidence on the president’s true intentions.”

“I just think it’s extraordinary they were having a discussion – whether or not it was a joke, as I’ve heard Rosenstein allege – of wearing a wire into the White House, into the Oval Office and recording the president,” former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Monday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I can’t imagine under what circumstances that conversation would have come up and would have been had by those two people.”

After reports first emerged of the alleged coup plot in late 2018, the media claimed that Rosenstein was “joking” about offering to wear a wire, and Rosenstein himself refuted the story.

But McCabe later insisted that Rosenstein was “not joking” when he made the suggestion.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the fact the DOJ and FBI would withhold such a memo just highlights the fact that the Deep State is still in control of those agencies.

“This incredible memo details the conflicted and conniving coup effort against President Trump,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It is astonishing and shocking McCabe thought he could have the FBI conduct a ‘counterintelligence’ operation on the president and Rosenstein thought it would be appropriate to wear a wire to secretly record President Trump in the Oval Office.”

“That the DOJ and FBI sat on this smoking gun for a year shows the need for urgent housecleaning at those agencies.”

Remember, Infowars first reported on Rosenstein’s 25th Amendment plot to overthrow Trump in 2017, a year before the mainstream media covered it.

Additionally, this memo corroborates former FBI General Counsel James Baker’s testimony that Rosenstein did indeed plot to wear a wire in a coup attempt against Trump, with the help of several Cabinet members.

You can read the memo in full HERE or below: