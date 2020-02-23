BOMBSHELL: Fewer Than 600 People “Officially” Tested For Coronavirus in Entire U.S.; Massive Cover-Up Underway as 47 States Tested ZERO People

With each passing day of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s becoming more and more clear that the United States is following the “Wuhan plan” for how to contain coronavirus infections: Avoiding testing people, and you can then avoid reporting any “confirmed infections.”

Given the tens of thousands of Chinese nationals entering the United States of America every month, the thousands of Chinese students and the many thousands of residents who are under “observation” by state health authorities in places like Washington and California, a reasonable person might expect that the CDC has so far tested at least 10,000 people for the CoVid-19 coronavirus. But guess how many the CDC has actually tested?

To the great shock of anyone paying attention, the CDC’s own website admits the agency has tested only 414 people in the entire country.

As a lab science director myself, I find this number especially surprising given that most PCR genetic analysis instruments use sample well plates that allow for batch testing of 96 samples at a time. The sample trays for this are called “96-well plates,” and they’re standard across all laboratories that conduct gene sequencing testing / PCR analysis.

This means the entire number of cases tested by the CDC could fit in fewer than five instrument runs, at a cost of only a few thousand dollars in total (including the sample prep media, pipette tips, etc.).

The number is so small, I could have run these tests in my own lab with a single gene sequencer instrument from Thermo, which only costs about $150,000.

The CDC’s budget for FY 2020 is $6,594,000,000.

Yes, that’s $6.6 billion.

So out of $6.6 billion, they can’t find the means to test more than a few hundred Americans for the coronavirus?

That’s insane. But it gets worse…

Remember the thousands of coronavirus test kits the CDC sent to every state in America? No one is using them (because NONE of them work)

As you may recall, it was just a little over two weeks ago that the mainstream media celebrated the CDC sending thousands of “rapid coronavirus diagnostic test kits” to hospitals and labs all across America.

As Fox News reported on Feb. 5, “[T]he test — 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel — will be available to state public laboratories after the FDA issued a so-called ’emergency use authorization’ on Tuesday.”

We now know that nobody is using the test kits anywhere in America.

A few days after they were sent out, the CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier announced the test kits were faulty and had a “bad reagent” component that produced false negatives and false positives. In other words, the test results were wildly invalid, so the test kits had to be completely scrapped.

The CDC claimed that “some” of the test kits they sent out were flawed, failing to mention that all of them were flawed. “Some of the coronavirus testing kits distributed to state labs around the US do not work properly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” reported the NY Post on Feb. 13th, about a week after the labs received the kits and realized they didn’t work. “Some of the kits, which also were sent to at least 30 countries, produced “inconclusive” results because of flawed components — and the CDC said it planned to send replacements to make them work.”

Yes, they sent faulty kits to 30 countries. And then they claimed “some” of them didn’t work. But in the world of epidemiology, if you don’t know which test kits are faulty vs. accurate, then you can’t trust any of them.

The entire lot of diagnostic test kits is a total joke, in other words. But it’s a really clever way to make sure no reliable tests are being done in those 30 countries that received the kits…

The CDC hasn’t sent any replacement kits or components… so almost no testing is getting done across America

Since that stunning admission by the CDC, no replacement test kits have been made available to anyone in the United States. Yet, strangely, South Korea has so many test kits that they’ve managed to test thousands of people there already, confirming hundreds of new infections over just the last few days. (The current total of infections in South Korea is now 556, an explosive, exponential growth of infections over the last few days. Amazingly, South Korea can test all these people, while the USA can’t seem to test anyone.)

If we are to believe the CDC’s excuses about the flawed test kits, South Korea is so much more advanced than the United States of America that they can deploy functioning, accurate test kits by the thousands, even as the U.S. CDC is still tripping over itself, trying to fix whatever problems they (intentionally?) introduced into the first wave of test kits that didn’t work.

A trained observer might conclude at this point that the CDC doesn’t really want any test kits to function in America, for if they did work, they might reveal thousands of infections in places like San Diego, Seattle and Honolulu. (Wink wink to the CDC, since we already have confirmation of > 1000 infections across America, mostly focused in those cities, but we’ll cover that in another article.)

After all, the easiest way to avoid reporting infections is to make sure nobody has any test kits that might confirm such infections.

It’s the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy of (badly) dealing with a pandemic, and it now appears to be official policy at the CDC.

But it gets even more insane: 47 U.S. states are testing ZERO people for coronavirus

Yesterday we covered the stunning fact that the State of Hawaii has tested exactly zero people for coronavirus infections.

This may come as a surprise for all of us who have observed people flying through Honolulu who were later diagnosed with coronavirus infections. Hawaiian Airlines even confirmed they flew an infected couple from one of the smaller islands directly into Honolulu, where they boarded a Delta flight and headed off to Japan.

So we might imagine that the Hawaii Dept. of Health would obviously have some level of testing going on, right? Surely the State of Hawaii owns some genetic analysis equipment in a lab somewhere…

Apparently not. As the Star Advertiser in Honolulu discovered, exactly zero people in the entire State of Hawaii have been tested for the coronavirus:

Why hasn’t Hawaii tested anyone for the virus? Hawaii state officials claim they’re waiting for test kits from the CDC.

It’s sort of like the old “dog ate my homework” excuse, but for a global pandemic.

The CDC, as mentioned above, isn’t sending any replacement kits to anyone, even as the days tick by and everybody is wondering just how many Americans really might be infected at this point.

So we decided to poke around and find out how many U.S. states have tested zero people for the virus. It turns out that number is 47.

“California, Nebraska and Illinois are the only U.S. states that can currently test for coronavirus, the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL) told Reuters on Friday,” reported CNBC.com yesterday.

Wait… what?

Yes, 47 states have no test kits and apparently no ability to test anyone. (Are they all scientifically illiterate? Do they not have gene sequencing instruments in their state health labs? Has America already collapse to the point where the people running all the science labs are incompetent to the point of suicide? Geesh…)

The CDC still hasn’t sent out any replacements, of course. From the CNBC story:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week said some of the testing kits sent to U.S. states and at least 30 countries produced “inconclusive” results due to a flawed component and the CDC planned to send replacement materials to make the kits work.

But when, exactly? The CDC doesn’t seem to be in any particular hurry to make the test kits work. And this is what allows Dr. Nancy Messonnier to claim the CDC, “hasn’t seen any community outbreaks” so far.

Of course they haven’t. Nobody’s doing any real testing.

By definition, there will be no community outbreaks in America for as long as nobody conducts any testing.

It gets even worse: CDC testing flow chart practically PROHIBITS any discovery of community outbreaks

Just in case you weren’t sure how this FUBARed situation could get any more FUBAR, the CDC has published a flow chart that provides instructions to U.S. state health departments on who should be tested for the coronavirus.

Not that this matters at all when no test kits are available, but even when the CDC one day decides to send out diagnostic kits that actually work, the CDC’s guidelines prohibit any testing for individuals who might suffer from community outbreaks.

That’s not a typo. Seriously. See the chart below for yourself.

The CDC’s chart says the only people who should be tested are 1) People who traveled to China, and 2) People who have been in “close contact” with confirmed cases of coronavirus.

So then, how exactly would anyone be tested if they suffered from a local transmission from an asymptomatic carrier who hasn’t been to China themselves?

In other words, people infected in community outbreaks would be prohibited from being tested under the CDC flow chart. Stated another way, if you got infected in America, you won’t be tested in America. Thus, “community outbreaks” will be completely halted. It’s almost (evil) genius.

Now you’re starting to see how this entire thing is a rigged catch-22 cover-up:

Source: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/identify-assess-flowchart.html

A rational person might think the CDC’s flow chart would demand testing for anyone showing symptoms that might match the known profile of this CoVid-19 coronavirus. But apparently that would make way too much sense. Instead, those people are prohibited from being tested if they acquired the infection from an unknown super spreader in the United States.

Yes, it gets even worse: Washington releases 100 people from its watch list, but tests none of them

Yesterday, we did find that the State of Washington, apparently in defiance of the CDC, had managed to test a grand total of 26 people out of the 779 people they are “monitoring” for possible coronavirus infections.

Looking at the Washington State Dept. of Health website today, we find that health authorities there have somehow found the resources to test TWO more person (28 total) while releasing 100 people from the “health supervision” watchlist even though none of those 100 people have been tested.

So in the State of Washington, 100 people can be released from the watch list without ever being tested?

Indeed, yes. This is how public health works when governments are run by incompetent bureaucrats. It’s almost like a scene ripped right out of Idiocracy.

In the worst pandemic the modern world has ever seen, the entire State of Washington is testing about one person per day. It basically borders on criminal negligence.

Conclusion: Fewer than 600 people have been tested across the entire country

From the best we can tell, with the CDC claiming they’ve tested 414 people, and Washington State’s 28 people no doubt existing as a subset of those 414 (Washington must send samples to the CDC in Atlanta, since the test kits don’t work), and given that 47 states out of 50 have zero test kits, it appears that fewer than 600 people have been tested for coronavirus in the entire country.

At least, that’s the “official” status of things.

In reality, what we already know from several highly placed sourced inside the federal government, thousands of people have been tested and over 1,000 infections have already been confirmed in America.

One clue to confirm this is the fact that the Travis Air Force Base in California has run out of isolation beds and is urgently trying to “export” 35-50 infected patients to another facility in Costa Mesa, California. The city leaders of Costa Mesa got word of the scheme and filed an emergency lawsuit in California courts, revealing the true numbers of infected people the feds are trying to move.

Here’s a screen capture from the lawsuit, as broadcast by Fox 5 in San Diego:

If 35-50 patients known to be infected are being moved out of one Air Force base in California, it’s obviously to make room for an influx of newly infected patients being relocated there. If Travis Air Force Base is being overrun in California, what’s happening to the facilities in Omaha and San Antonio, too?

The CDC is already warning U.S. hospitals to prepare for a “surge” in coronavirus patients, and they’ve issued that warning because they know a surge is coming since they already have over 1,000 confirmed patients mapped out across America. But of course the CDC isn’t telling the public, and it’s very likely they are withholding the coronavirus test kits in order to make sure U.S. states can’t actually confirm any infections.

This tactic of creating artificial scarcity in the test kits, by the way, is exactly how the communist regime of China kept their own infection numbers artificially low from the very beginning. We learned through a variety of sources that fewer than 1 out of 10 patients showing pneumonia-like symptoms were able to be tested in Wuhan hospitals, and even then the detected, confirmed coronavirus infections were exploding on an exponential basis.

The CDC, it seems, is borrowing a playbook right out of the communist handbook of medical propaganda and public deception.

There’s no word on the status of the “replacement” test kits, as you might expect. They probably aren’t even being produced. There’s no intention in the USA to accurately test anyone, since doing so would require reporting those results to the public.

With the CDC now actively engaged in a coronavirus cover-up, and Big Tech censoring anyone who reports the truth, we have now entered an Orwellian phase of coordinated, authoritarian deception that’s designed to deliberately keep the U.S. public in the dark about pandemic outbreaks which are already taking place on U.S. soil.

The net effect of that deception, of course, will be a rapid explosion in the number of infections across America — which appears to be the goal of the people running all this, including the CDC which stands to receive a windfall of new funding and police state powers once the pandemic spreads across multiple U.S. cities.

The quarantines are coming in America. The medical police state is ready to be rolled out. CDC authorities are actively hiding infections from the public, even as they prepare armed CDC “quarantine teams” to kidnap and medically imprison people against their will.

Every nightmare scenario you’ve imagined over the last two decades is about to be unfurled. And the only voices telling you the truth are completely banned on every tech platform (be design, of course, as this was all coordinated in advance).

If you want to survive this, follow my work at Pandemic.news.

The CDC and “government officials” will get you killed, or imprisoned, or injured with a mandatory experimental vaccine at some point. Don’t trust anything coming out of official sources, as it’s now obvious they’ve all agreed to lie to the world as a way to maximize the spread of the pandemic.

Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the smoking gun linking the weaponized Wuhan virus to the U.S.

Also, Ultra 12 is back by popular demand! Get the ultimate source of energy at 40% off now!