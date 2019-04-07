Bombshell: House Republican Leadership Sends Deep State Draft Indictments To Justice Dept

Alex Jones explains how President Trump is preparing to move against the Deep State forces that tried to overturn his 2016 election. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is leading the congressional counterstrike by sending eight criminal referrals to the Justice Department over leaks, conspiracy, and perjury.

Meanwhile, Democrats are in meltdown mode after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year witch hunt found “no collusion.”

Former President Obama warned fellow Democrats during a speech in Berlin on Saturday not to succumb to a “circular firing squad” in their pursuit of the 2020 presidential nomination, because dividing the party over certain far-left policies won’t bode well in the general election.

Alex Jones breaks down how his remarks signal the emergence of cracks in the Left’s political armor.