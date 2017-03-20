Bombshell: Obama's NSA Illegally Spied on Sheriff Arpaio's Prosecution

UPDATE: NSA Documents: Surveillance on Trump, Family – Project Dragnet

Editor’s Note: The below story draws clear, significant parallels to the electronic surveillance of Donald Trump during the Obama administration.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While the Department of Justice was prosecuting Sheriff Arpaio from 2008 to 2010, the NSA conducted electronic surveillance of the various Arizona judges on the case, on Sheriff Arpaio, and on the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, while the DOJ attorneys for Eric Holder maintained an on-going telephone back-channel discussion with the federal judge assigned to handle the case.

A timeline of the Arpaio civil rights case, created with the assistance of the Operation Dragnet whistleblower and made public in a federal hearing that disseminated the timeline to the public, was provided to Infowars.com, and is reproduced in full here:



Editor’s Note: Compare this to FBI Director Comey’s claim that there’s “no information” to support Trump’s wiretap tweets.

The timeline released in federal court details NSA electronic surveillance and DOJ judge-tampering in the civil rights case brought against Arpaio in 2008, involving the 2007 arrest of Manuel de Jesús Ortega Melendres, with the DOJ charging Arpaio with discriminating against Hispanics by implementing car-stop procedures DOJ considered to involve racial-profiling.

Infowars.com is currently taking steps to bring this information before the White House, Congress and the DOJ, alleging the Obama administration in prosecuting Sheriff Arpaio has engaged in extensive illegal and unconstitutional electronic surveillance undertaken by the DOJ and NSA working secretly together.

Infowars.com is also concerned DOJ intervened in Sheriff Arpaio’s case, communicating with the judge and various national law firms involved in the case in a pattern that would suggest judge-tampering aimed at insuring Sheriff Arpaio’s conviction.

The case against Arpaio in Arizona was orchestrated from Washington by Tom Perez, a lawyer with a La Raza activist background and the current DNC Chairman, who in 2008 was the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ under Attorney General Eric Holder.

On April 24, Arpaio – aged 84, with a decades-long career in law enforcement that includes 23 years as Arizona’s Maricopa County Sheriff, became the defendant a jury trial, charged with criminal-contempt in the Melendres case and facing the possibility of six months in jail if found guilty.

The timeline alleges NSA electronic surveillance of Federal Judge G. Murray Snow – the judge presiding over the original DOJ civil rights case brought against Arpaio in 2008/2009, when the NSA taped a conversation between the DOJ and Judge Snow, on July 20, 2009.

That day, Judge Snow – a judge known to have made prejudicial comments against Arpaio in public – was assigned to preside in the Arpaio case, after Judge Mary Murguia recused herself five days earlier.

The timeline depicts a series of telephone conversations between Judge Snow and the DOJ in Washington that were captured by NSA surveillance, with the telephone numbers listed, that occurred in September 2009.

On Sept. 28, 2009, the timeline suggests the Department of Justice ordered a wiretap in which the NSA began wiretapping telephone conversations involving several Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department police officers – including placing electronic surveillance on Sheriff Arpaio’s office, his home and his cellphone.

On the same day, the NSA breached “all domains and subdomains” involving Maricopa County government computers, including servers involved in transmitting emails via Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department computers, with the IP addresses listed in the timeline.

On May 10, 2010, the timeline depicts the Department of Justice Criminal Division as ordering wiretapping aimed both at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department and all telephones associated with Sheriff Arpaio, including once again his home and his cellphone.

On Aug. 15, 2010, the NSA reinstituted electronic surveillance, once again involving Maricopa County government computers, including servers involved in transmitting emails via Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department computers, with the IP addresses listed in the timeline.

The timeline indicates the law firm Covington Burling (Eric Holder’s law firm, where he is currently advising clients on complex investigations and litigation matters) took over the prosecution of the DOJ civil rights case on July 10, 2010.

The timeline also indicates the law firm Perkins Coie (the law firm that represented President Obama throughout his presidency on matters related to the birth certificate controversy) hired John Gray, an intern with Judge Snow, on Oct. 1, 2010.

DOJ/NSA wiretapping picked up several conversations (with the timeline listing phone numbers) involving the DOJ in Washington, Covington Burling, John Gray at Perkins Coie, and Judge Snow occurring between Oct. 18, 2010 and Oct. 25, 2010.

On July 19, 2012, Judge Snow began hearing the trial Melendres vs. Sheriff Arpaio.

On June 13, 2013, the DOJ joined the Melendres lawsuit with Covington Burling law firm.

And on Oct. 2, 2013, Judge Snow ruled in the class action Melendres lawsuit against Sheriff Arpaio.

Sheriff Arpaio is currently engaged in a vigorous appeal of his civil prosecution.