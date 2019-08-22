Bombshell, On-The-Ground Coverage: Hong Kong Protests Expose Freefall Collapse of Globalism

Beijing’s decision to focus less on Hong Kong while building up neighboring Shenzhen as a rival city reveals the loosening influence that globalism is having on world populations.

China knows the world is watching, and has avoided a Tiananmen Square-style response to the Hong Kong protests so far in part because many of the young protesters have nothing to lose due to extreme cost of living in the city combined with low wages.

Some estimates indicate that nearly half of Hong Kong’s population are considered “working poor” in which they are employed, but don’t make enough money for basic living needs.

According to ChinaUrbanDevelopment.com:

The picture is clear: Hong Kong is expensive, and housing is a huge expense for most people. Price-To-Income (a basic measurement for housing affordability) in Hong Kong is almost double that of New York City (35.8 in HK; 19.5 in NYC).

What can low-income residents do? Some have the patience to wait in extremely inhumane living arrangements until the day a public housing spot opens up: some build shelters on others’ roofs, and some spend their nights at McDonald’s as McRefugees. Most of them live “creatively” day-to-day, because they have no other choice.

In short, such a heavy-handed response against protesters would backfire, and in a way it’s unprecedented for China to instead focus on a relatively-peaceful solution of developing Shenzhen as a more “autonomous special economic zone.”

Infowars is on the ground in Hong Kong with in-depth interviews with locals and unprecedented coverage of what’s going on.

And as you’ll see from the following reports, many of the protesters fear being kidnapped by Chinese authorities, but that hasn’t stopped them from pressing on, which highlights the waning influence of globalism pushed by highly-centralized governments.


Related Articles

The Disaster of Negative Interest Policy

The Disaster of Negative Interest Policy

Globalism
Comments
'Multicultural' New York Ranked Least Friendly State

‘Multicultural’ New York Ranked Least Friendly State

Globalism
Comments

Portland Desperate as City Becomes Dangerous, Dirty Homeless Camp

Globalism
comments

Muslim Plane Passenger Prays Near Cockpit, Attacks Flight Attendants

Europewars Redirect
comments

Attacks on French Firefighters Surging

Europewars Redirect
comments

Comments