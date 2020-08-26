BOMBSHELL PHOTO: Man Shot By Boogaloo Militia Member Carried Pistol Even After Being Shot

A photo uploaded to Instagram appears to show one of the three men allegedly shot by a member of a “Boogaloo Boy militia” carrying a pistol that was not previously visible in other footage, indicating the militia member faced an additional threat on top of the men tackling him.

Instagram user LourieAlex notes that “Shootings occurred tonight during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This injured victim was treated by civilian volunteers before the police intervened.”

Specifically, LourieAlex notes “The injured man was also armed at the time he was shot. The man was not shot by law enforcement.”

The man is seen in the second photo of the Instagram post with his arm severely wounded, still holding a pistol.



This man appears to be one of those National File previously reportedtackled the alleged shooter after he attempted to leave the area and fell. After he was tackled, the alleged shooter then shot another man in his gut, and a third in his arm.

“It appears that after the first man was shot, a group of rioters attempted to chase the shooter, which may have led to the second man’s arm injury,” National File reported. “Footage captured by Town Hall’s Julio Rosas shows ‘multiple gunshots’ fired ‘after people chased a guy with the rifle,’ who some are saying is the same shooter. ‘He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him,’ reported Rosas.”