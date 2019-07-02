Bombshell: Portland Police Claim Mayor Wheeler Ordered Stand Down During Violent Antifa Riots

Conservative journalist Andy Ngo was violently assaulted by Antifa in Portland, Oregon over the weekend, and his lawyer accused Mayor Ted Wheeler of ordering a police stand-down.

Wheeler denied the claim after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called for a federal investigation into him, saying he ordered “no such thing.”

Dear @TedCruz, At least get your facts straight. I ordered no such thing. Could you divert some of those investigation dollars to something that would actually benefit American cities? Infrastructure, affordable housing, mental health services come to mind. https://t.co/btI14p8fkJ — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 2, 2019

But the Portland Police released a statement Tuesday contradicting Wheeler’s claims that he did not order police to stand down, blaming the Portland mayor for the lack of action against Antifa’s violence and asking him to “remove the handcuffs from our officers” to let them stop it.

Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner.

“It doesn’t matter if our citizens are democrats or republicans; no one should be attacked in the streets of our city. Good leadership means taking the reins and stepping forward to let people know when there is wrongdoing. The law is applicable no matter which side you’re on.”

“Where are the voices condemning the lawlessness and violence?” Turner continued. “If this violence had been directed at Antifa, there would have been an immediate call for an independent, outside investigation. This is a perfect example of Portland politics at work and why our great City is now under fire in the national news.”

“The Mayor, our Police Commissioner, is not allowed to use the rank and file officers of the Portland Police Bureau as a shield to deflect Portland’s negative press nationwide. As we have said before and will continue to say: Police officers work to uphold the Constitution, including the right to free speech. It’s our job to ensure that our community can peacefully protest without fear of violence but right now our hands are tied.”

Notably, Wheeler has ordered police stand-downs in the past, such as last year when the police allowed Antifa to overrun an “un-American” ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility.

