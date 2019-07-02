Bombshell: Portland Police Claim Mayor Wheeler Ordered Stand Down During Violent Antifa Riots

Image Credits: Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Conservative journalist Andy Ngo was violently assaulted by Antifa in Portland, Oregon over the weekend, and his lawyer accused Mayor Ted Wheeler of ordering a police stand-down.

Wheeler denied the claim after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called for a federal investigation into him, saying he ordered “no such thing.”

But the Portland Police released a statement Tuesday contradicting Wheeler’s claims that he did not order police to stand down, blaming the Portland mayor for the lack of action against Antifa’s violence and asking him to “remove the handcuffs from our officers” to let them stop it.

“It’s time for our Mayor to do two things: tell both ANTIFA and Proud Boys that our City will not accept violence in our City and remove the handcuffs from our officers and let them stop the violence through strong and swift enforcement action. Enough is enough,” said

Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner.

“It doesn’t matter if our citizens are democrats or republicans; no one should be attacked in the streets of our city. Good leadership means taking the reins and stepping forward to let people know when there is wrongdoing. The law is applicable no matter which side you’re on.”

“Where are the voices condemning the lawlessness and violence?” Turner continued. “If this violence had been directed at Antifa, there would have been an immediate call for an independent, outside investigation. This is a perfect example of Portland politics at work and why our great City is now under fire in the national news.”

“The Mayor, our Police Commissioner, is not allowed to use the rank and file officers of the Portland Police Bureau as a shield to deflect Portland’s negative press nationwide. As we have said before and will continue to say: Police officers work to uphold the Constitution, including the right to free speech. It’s our job to ensure that our community can peacefully protest without fear of violence but right now our hands are tied.”

Notably, Wheeler has ordered police stand-downs in the past, such as last year when the police allowed Antifa to overrun an “un-American” ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility.

Paul Joseph Watson joins The Alex Jones Show to tear down the narrative praising ANTIFA as heroes as the MSM victim blames the people who were beaten openly in the streets by masked cowards.


Related Articles

Father Defends Family Against Mob of 400 'Youths' at German Pool

Father Defends Family Against Mob of 400 ‘Youths’ at German Pool

Europewars Redirect
Comments
Pelosi, Schumer Feud Over Border Funding

Pelosi, Schumer Feud Over Border Funding

Government
Comments

Trump Mulls Federal Action on Homelessness in Democrat-Run Cities

Government
comments

Alabama Expands Law Allowing Private Police Forces — And the Opposition Goes Nuts

Government
comments

The Gov’t Wants To Outlaw Encrypted Messaging In iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, Wickr, Telegram…

Government
comments

Comments